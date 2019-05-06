The Champaign-Urbana Herb Society Annual Plant Sale Video Video

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - The Champaign-Urbana Herb Society has been a growing part of this community for over 40 years. We tend the Meadowbrook Herb Garden, donate resources to local libraries, and offer mini-grants to community gardens and other facilities for educational purposes.

Our annual plant sale is coming up this Saturday, May 11th from 8:00am to 1pm at the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana and we are excited to share our knowledge of choosing, growing, and using many types of herbs with the public then.

The public is always invited to attend our monthly meetings. For information, please visit cuherbsociety.org or our Facebook page C-U Herb Society.

Again, our annual plant sale, featured hundreds of herbs is this Saturday, May 11th from 8am-1pm at the Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana.



Tex-Mex Quinoa Salad

Serves 6-8

By: Megan Olavarria

Herb Dressing:

½ cup fresh lime juice (about 2-3 limes)

¼ cup olive oil

4-6 cloves raw garlic, minced

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

Salad:

4 cups cooked quinoa

1 8.5 oz canned corn

2 jalepenos

1 can black beans, drained

½ red onion

1 orange or yellow pepper

1 red pepper

Instructions:

1. Cook one cup of dry quinoa according to package directions. (Can be prepared in advance.)

2. In a small bowl or mason jar, prepare dressing by combining lime juice, olive oil, garlic, and seasonings.

3. Chop the vegetables into uniformly sized pieces. (Onions should be finely diced.)

4. In a large bowl, mix together the quinoa and vegetables. Add the dressing and stir until combined.

Notes:

It is best to use whole, fresh garlic and chop it yourself. It is more flavorful and retains more of its health benefits.

Dried herbs are more pungent than fresh, so you will need to use more of a fresh herb to achieve the same flavor. Do not use dried cilantro because it does not retain its flavor well when dried.

Recipe can easily be doubled for potlucks and parties.

Add or reduce quantities of any ingredient according to personal taste.

Other possible additions might include jarred, pickled jalapeños, avocado, roasted poblanos, and cherry tomatoes. Roasted corn can be used in place of canned corn.

Mediterranean Quinoa Salad

Serves 6-8

By: Megan Olavarria

Herb Dressing:

½ cup fresh lemon juice (about 2 lemons)

¼ cup olive oil

4-6 cloves raw garlic, minced

1 ½ tbsp Greek Seasoning

-or-

2 tsp dried or 1 ½ tbsp. fresh marjoram

1 tbsp dried or 2 tbsp fresh oregano

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp lemon peel (or zest of 1 lemon)

Salad:

4 cups cooked quinoa

½ cup roasted red peppers

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup sliced kalamata olives

1 can garbanzo beans, drained

½ red onion

2 cups Persian or mini cucumbers, seeded

Instructions:

1. Cook one cup of dry quinoa according to package directions. (Can be prepared in advance.)

2. In a small bowl or mason jar, prepare dressing by combining lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and seasonings.

3. Chop the vegetables into uniformly sized pieces. (Onions should be finely diced.)

4. In a large bowl, mix together the quinoa and vegetables. Add the dressing and stir until combined.

Notes:

It is best to use whole, fresh garlic and chop it yourself. It is more flavorful and retains more of its health benefits.

Dried herbs are more pungent than fresh, so you will need to use more of a fresh herb to achieve the same flavor.

Recipe can easily be doubled for potlucks and parties.

Add or reduce quantities of any ingredient according to personal taste.