Taste of the Town - Homewood Grill

Burgers, Ice Cream Treats and More

Posted: May 07, 2019 02:57 PM CDT

Effingham, IL - (WCIA) -  Want ICE CREAM? Visit family friendly landmark Homewood Grill in Effingham. Since 1952, the Homewood Grill has tempted taste buds with delicious ice cream treats, burgers & much more! The crew at HWG is dedicated to making you a repeat customer. Stop by and treat yourself today! 

