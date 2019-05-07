Taste of the Town - Homewood Grill
Burgers, Ice Cream Treats and More
Effingham, IL - (WCIA) - Want ICE CREAM? Visit family friendly landmark Homewood Grill in Effingham. Since 1952, the Homewood Grill has tempted taste buds with delicious ice cream treats, burgers & much more! The crew at HWG is dedicated to making you a repeat customer. Stop by and treat yourself today!
Follow them on Facebook and their website.
