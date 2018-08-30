Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery join us in the CI Kitchen!

Jeff Martin founded the wildly popular Smallcakes Cupcakery that bakes and frosts 18 signature flavors every morning, fresh from scratch. Smallcakes features seasonal and special flavors created by Jeff. After appearances on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” seasons one, two, and seven as well as on the hit daytime talk show “The View,” Smallcakes became well known and in hot demand in neighborhoods across the nation. Even celebrities have had Smallcakes at their events and weddings. USA TODAY listed Smallcakes as one of the Top Ten Cupcake Places to try in the country.

Smallcakes believes in its slogan of “Maybe a Cupcake Will Help?” and has been growing their neighborhood cupcakery across the world. Our mission statement is how we have grown our little cupcake store. “To use creative flavors, quality ingredients, and friendly service to provide the finest cupcake experience worthy of returning and recommending.”



Visit Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery at their Springfield location:



2300 Wabash Ave.

Springfield, IL 62704

Coming soon to Champaign!