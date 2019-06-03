Grilled Angel Food Cake & Pineapple with Fresh-Berry Sauce

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations.

Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams Smith has over 18 years experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Sweet summertime – Here are a few quick tips to keep in mind this summer when reaching for a tasty treat!

1. Fat free tends to be less calories, but be careful of sugar alcohols – these often make the product taste fake and tend to not be as satisfying

a. Sugar free options tend to be higher in fat and low fat options still tend to be fairly high in fat as well – usually a ‘light’ version is an even balance of sugar and fat.

2. Cake and ice cream are all about the same amount of calories per ounce respectively – but some options just contain more air; so portion size still matters (ie soft serve ice cream, angel food cake)

3. Single serve items are great for portion control, if you can eat just one…

Grilled Angel Food Cake and Pineapple with Fresh-Berry Sauce

1 angel food cake

6 oz. fresh raspberries, blackberries or strawberries

1/2 cup Grovestone cranberry pear balsamic vinegar

1 whole pineapple, cored and skin removed

1 tsp. Grovestone olive oil

2 tsp. Grovestone honey balsamic vinegar

Rinse berries and add to bowl with 1/4 cup raspberry vinegar and 1/4 cup Pineapple vinegar. Let marinate one hour or overnight. In a blender, puree raspberries. Place a small colander over a small bowl and pour raspberry puree into the colander and push through with a spatula. Discard the seeds. Heat grill on high heat. Cut the pineapple into 8 slices .In a small bowl, mix together oil, pineapple vinegar and honey vinegar. Brush onto both sides of the pineapple slices. Brush the grill with olive oil or spray with cooking spray. Place pineapples onto the grill and cook for 2 minutes. Turn over and cook for another 2 minutes. Place pineapple onto a cutting board and chop coarsely. Cut angel food into 8 slices. Place onto the grill for about 30 seconds on each side. To plate, place one piece of cake onto a plate and top with pineapple and spoon over some raspberry sauce

Upcoming events

• Wednesday, June 5th cooking demonstration at Grovestone in Champaign 6-8pm

• Friday, June 21st at The Vault art Gallery in Tuscola 1-3pm