Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Bridget Hannon, guest chef from the Bevier Cafe at the University of Illinois, is sharing a recipe for chocolate chip pumpkin bars!
Ingredients you'll need include:
1 lb Unsalted butter
15 oz granulated sugar
8 oz light brown sugar
4 eggs
2 tsp imitation vanilla extract
15 oz canned pumpkin
27 oz flour
4 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp nutmeg
27 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
In large mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs to mixture one at a time, then add canned pumpkin and vanilla. In another large bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Slowly add dry ingredients into butter/sugar mixture until incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips and transfer batter in a 12x24 pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely before cutting.
