Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Bridget Hannon, guest chef from the Bevier Cafe at the University of Illinois, is sharing a recipe for chocolate chip pumpkin bars!

Ingredients you'll need include:

1 lb Unsalted butter

15 oz granulated sugar

8 oz light brown sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp imitation vanilla extract

15 oz canned pumpkin

27 oz flour

4 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

27 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips



In large mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth. Add eggs to mixture one at a time, then add canned pumpkin and vanilla. In another large bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Slowly add dry ingredients into butter/sugar mixture until incorporated. Stir in chocolate chips and transfer batter in a 12x24 pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely before cutting.