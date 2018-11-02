Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bars in CI Kitchen

ciKitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Bridget Hannon, guest chef from the Bevier Cafe at the University of Illinois, is sharing a recipe for chocolate chip pumpkin bars!

Ingredients you'll need include:

1 lb Unsalted butter
15 oz granulated sugar
8 oz  light brown sugar
4 eggs
2 tsp imitation vanilla extract
15 oz canned pumpkin
27 oz flour
4 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
2 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
1/2 tsp nutmeg
27 oz semi-sweet chocolate chips
 

In large mixer cream together butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until smooth.  Add eggs to mixture one at a time, then add canned pumpkin and vanilla.  In another large bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg.  Slowly add dry ingredients into butter/sugar mixture until incorporated.  Stir in chocolate chips and transfer batter in a 12x24 pan.  Bake at 325 degrees for 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.  Cool completely before cutting.

