Chili Con Carne with Family to Table blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Natalie Kenny Marquez, author of the Family to Table blog, is back with a dish that will have you ready for fall!

Chili Con Carne Reveal

Chili Con Carne

INGREDIENTS

2 pounds ground round steak*

2 teaspoons salt

3 tablespoons flour*

1/4 cup chopped suet

1/4 cup oil (we use Olive or Avocado oil)

1 small clove garlic, chopped*

1/2 cup onion, chopped*

2 tablespoons chili powder

2 cups tomatoes, diced (can use fresh, just drain a little bit of any excess liquid or don't use as much water as noted in next ingredient)*

3 cups water

2 cups cooked red kidney beans

DIRECTIONS

Sprinkle the chopped meat with salt and flour.

In a medium sized stock pot, heat the oil and saute the onion, garlic, floured meat, and suet. Cook until browned.

Add the chili powder, tomatoes and water.

Cover and simmer for about an hour.

Add the beans and continue to cook until everything is hot.

Serve immediately!

Notes: Serve this with a little bit of shredded sharp cheddar and a spoonful of plain greek yogurt or sour cream. Also goes nicely with a few warmed corn tortillas on the side!

Serving size: About 8 bowls.