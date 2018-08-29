ciKitchen

Chili Con Carne with Family to Table blogger, Natalie Kenny Marquez

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 05:06 PM CDT

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - Natalie Kenny Marquez, author of the Family to Table blog, is back with a dish that will have you ready for fall! 

Chili Con Carne

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 pounds ground round steak*

  • 2 teaspoons salt

  • 3 tablespoons flour*

  • 1/4 cup chopped suet

  • 1/4 cup oil (we use Olive or Avocado oil)

  • 1 small clove garlic, chopped*

  • 1/2 cup onion, chopped*

  • 2 tablespoons chili powder

  • 2 cups tomatoes, diced (can use fresh, just drain a little bit of any excess liquid or don't use as much water as noted in next ingredient)*

  • 3 cups water

  • 2 cups cooked red kidney beans

DIRECTIONS

  • Sprinkle the chopped meat with salt and flour.

  • In a medium sized stock pot, heat the oil and saute the onion, garlic, floured meat, and suet. Cook until browned.

  • Add the chili powder, tomatoes and water.

  • Cover and simmer for about an hour.

  • Add the beans and continue to cook until everything is hot.

  • Serve immediately!

Notes: Serve this with a little bit of shredded sharp cheddar and a spoonful of plain greek yogurt or sour cream. Also goes nicely with a few warmed corn tortillas on the side!

 

Serving size: About 8 bowls.

 

