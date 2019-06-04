Celebrating the Radish with Guest Chef, Anita Dukeman

We’re learning all about radishes—part of the cabbage family, which includes broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, with guest chef, Anita Dukeman.

Radishes are super healthy—loaded with antioxidants and vitamins

Old Chinese Proverb–“Eating pungent radish and drinking hot tea, let the starveddoctors beg on their knee.” The radish is the “enemy” of the doctor.

History of the Radish–Dates back to prehistoric times. Originated in China

Types of Radishes

Spring Radishes

Grow quickly (25 days)

First plants of spring

Usually round and small in size

Mild in flavor

Winter Radishes

Have a longer growing season

More elongated in shape —sharper taste

Peruvian-Style Chopped Salad

(Solterito)

Ingredients

Salad

3/4 cup thinly sliced red onion (see notes)

1/2 cup thinly sliced radishes

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, slice in half

1/2 cup frozen lima beans or edamame, thawed

1/2 cup canned corn or white hominy, drained

1/4 cup crumbled feta or goat cheese

1/2 cup chopped red bell pepper or jalapeno pepper (if you like it spicy)

1/4 cup black olives, sliced (optional)

Dressing

3 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice or red wine vinegar

6 Tablespoons olive oil

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh mint

2 Tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions For the salad: COOK the lima beans or edamame for 5 minutes. DRAIN beans and RINSE under cold water.

For the Dressing: In a small bowl, WHISK together the vinegar, olive oil, mint, cilantro, garlic, salt and pepper. (You can use a hand-held immersion blender for the dressing.) SET aside.

For the Salad: PLACE onion, radishes, tomatoes, beans, corn, cheese, red pepper or jalapeno and black olives, if using, in a bowl.

ADD salad dressing to the salad and STIR to combine.

Notes: To cut the harsh flavor of raw onion, SOAK the sliced onions in ice water for 10 minutes. DRAIN before adding to the salad.

Join us for our culinary trip to Thailand on Saturday, June 15, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We’ll be preparing Thai Street Food favorites, including Chicken Satay, Chicken Pad Thai, and Cucumber Salad.

This class is designed specifically for teens, grades 6th through 10th.

The class is limited to 10 teens and there is no cost to attend.Please call the Arthur Public Library District at 543-2037 to register.