Celebrating National Nutrition Month with Registered Dietitian, Kristina Adams

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) - March is National Nutrition Month and the theme is Eat Right, Live Right, Feel Right.

The goal is to help consumers make healthy choices while keeping meals simple and affordable.

When looking for nutrition information, keep in mind that not all sources are credible. Look for information from health care organizations, government agencies and the nutrition experts – registered dietitians.

Caramelized Onion and Roasted Garlic Hummus

1 head of garlic

3 Tbsp of olive oil

1 large onion, sliced thin

One 14 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2-3 Tbsp lemon juice (juice from about ½ lemon)

½ tsp. salt

Profile cheddar cheese crisps

Preheat the oven to 350°. Cut the top off the head of garlic, just enough to expose the cloves. Place clove in foil and drizzle with 1 teaspoon of the extra virgin olive oil. Wrap the foil around the garlic bulb and place in oven proof dish. Bake in the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the garlic is soft. Remove from the oven and let cool completely. Once cool enough to handle squeeze out each clove of garlic in separate bowl and set aside. While the garlic is roasting, add the onion and 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a medium pan over medium high heat. Cook, stirring frequently until the onion starts to brown then reduce the heat to low. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, until onion is soft and light brown color, about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Save a few of the onions to use for garnish on the top of the hummus once blended. Add half the garlic, the caramelized onion, chickpeas, 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil, lemon juice and salt to a food processor or high-powered blender. Pulse until everything is combined; then add lemon juice or water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the hummus is a smooth, thick and spreadable consistency. Taste the hummus and additional salt if desired and add the remaining roasted garlic if preferred. The full head of garlic will give you hummus that is very flavorful with a little spicy kick. Make ahead hummus can be made up to three days in advance and stored in a covered container in your fridge or frozen for up to 1 month.

Serve with baked pita chips, cut vegetables or pretzels. Profile cheddar crisps make a good choice as well.

