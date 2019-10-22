CIBM Bank and Pandellah Boutique teaming up

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Cara Dalton, SVP Director of Marketing with CIBM Bank, and Sarah VanDyke, owner of Pandellah Boutique, join us with how they make their motto, “It’s your life, we just help,” a reality for their customers.

We are a community bank that really puts our customers first. In fact, our motto is, “It’s your life, we just help.” We really are here to help. We provide personalized service, and our goal is to make your life easier. In a time where customers are used to responding to a series of prompts when they need help, we answer the phone and treat you like an individual. Simply put, we care.

We are here to solve your most basic to the most complex financial needs. Whether it is opening your first checking account, buying a home, or growing your business we have the experts to help in your distinct situation. We know that everyone is different, and we treat each person as an individual.

At CIBM Bank we understand your hard work, your commitment and the financial decisions you have to make on daily basis – whether that be for your business, or buying or maintaining a home, or just your day-to-day financial-related needs. We also understand there are times you just need some help. And that’s what we’re here for. To help makes things a little easier for you, to provide experts who can walk you through the variety of options to best meet your particular needs, and to provide just a little more peace-of-mind.

UPCOMING EVENT:

We are hosting a FREE event Saturday 10/26/19 inviting guests to come get pampered while we help them switch their accounts to a better way of banking.

This will include a braid bar, brow bar, mini massages, and mini make up applications hosted by Style and Grace Salon. We will have boutique shopping with Pandellah Boutique, delicate breakfast items, and a coffee bar. Guests who visit for pampering and decide to switch their accounts will even qualify for a free gift of choice (JBL Bluetooth Speaker or 14 pc pyrex food storage set.)