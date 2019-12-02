Christmas Carols with GCMS High School Chamber Choir

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, Ill. (WCIA)
The GCMS High School Chamber Choir joins us with Christmas carols on the CI Stage.
We are an a cappella choir from GCMS High School in Gibson City. During the Christmas season we do a lot of caroling around the community.
We love to make music together and share that with others.
We do a good job of trying to make our choir like a little family. We are all about trying to influence the world for good through music!
We are selling Christmas carols to be performed on 12/11! Order forms can be found on our website!
Amanda Broaddus- director
Students in the Choir:
Ashlyn Allemand
Haley Brown
Jalen Cail
Lexi Cliff
Brodie Doman
Peyton Doman
Ethan Freehill
Ethan Garard
Haven Hathaway
Spencer Hazen
Katie Kamman
Ethan Kasper
Alex Killian
Liam Killian
Kara Roth
Katie Steidinger
Emma Swanson
Sierra Ward
Presleigh Warner