Chopped Thai Chicken Salad in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Our U of I student chef, Elizabeth Gutierrez, with the Bevier Cafe is back with a recipe for Chopped Thai Chicken Salad.
Categories: Entrée Salad
Yield 30 ea
Portion 1 ea
Num Portions 30
Ingredients:
15 ea 6oz brined boneless chicken breast
4.14 lbs. Salad mix, lettuce
9 oz. Shred carrot
60 oz. Frozen mango
3 oz. Cilantro, chopped
3 oz. Chopped peanuts
——–Sauce—————————–
0.75 lbs. Peanut Butter
8 oz. Low sodium soy sauce
8 oz. Rice vinegar
6 oz. Sesame oil
3.6 oz. Chili sriracha
3.9 oz. Sugar
1.8 oz. Ginger
1 oz. Garlic
12 oz. Water
Prep Day
- Make the chicken brine and put chicken breasts into the chicken brine.
- Make the peanut butter dressing: pulse all sauce ingredients in the blender.
- Gather all the ingredients.
For Service
- Mark and bake the brined chicken. Make sure the internal temperature of the chicken breasts is over 165 F.