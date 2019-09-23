Chopped Thai Chicken Salad in CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our U of I student chef, Elizabeth Gutierrez, with the Bevier Cafe is back with a recipe for Chopped Thai Chicken Salad.

Categories: Entrée Salad

Yield 30 ea

Portion 1 ea

Num Portions 30

Ingredients:

15 ea 6oz brined boneless chicken breast

4.14 lbs. Salad mix, lettuce

9 oz. Shred carrot

60 oz. Frozen mango

3 oz. Cilantro, chopped

3 oz. Chopped peanuts

——–Sauce—————————–

0.75 lbs. Peanut Butter

8 oz. Low sodium soy sauce

8 oz. Rice vinegar

6 oz. Sesame oil

3.6 oz. Chili sriracha

3.9 oz. Sugar

1.8 oz. Ginger

1 oz. Garlic

12 oz. Water

Prep Day