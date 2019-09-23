Chopped Thai Chicken Salad in CI Kitchen

Our U of I student chef, Elizabeth Gutierrez, with the Bevier Cafe is back with a recipe for Chopped Thai Chicken Salad.

Categories: Entrée Salad

Yield 30 ea
Portion 1 ea
Num Portions 30

Ingredients:
15 ea 6oz brined boneless chicken breast
4.14 lbs. Salad mix, lettuce
9 oz. Shred carrot
60 oz. Frozen mango
3 oz. Cilantro, chopped
3 oz. Chopped peanuts
——–Sauce—————————–
0.75 lbs. Peanut Butter
8 oz. Low sodium soy sauce
8 oz. Rice vinegar
6 oz. Sesame oil
3.6 oz. Chili sriracha
3.9 oz. Sugar
1.8 oz. Ginger
1 oz. Garlic
12 oz. Water

Prep Day

  1. Make the chicken brine and put chicken breasts into the chicken brine.
  2. Make the peanut butter dressing: pulse all sauce ingredients in the blender.
  3. Gather all the ingredients.
    For Service
  4. Mark and bake the brined chicken. Make sure the internal temperature of the chicken breasts is over 165 F.

