Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Sliced Right Nutrition Services is a comprehensive nutrition education service that provides nutrition counseling, healthy cooking demonstrations for groups and corporate wellness presentations. Registered dietitian and owner Kristina Adams has over 19 years’ experience and specializes in educating clients on how to make healthy eating affordable and easy.

Upcoming Sliced Right Nutrition Events

· Wednesday, December 11th and December 18th cooking demonstrations at Grovestone at Old Farm Shops in Champaign 6-8pm

Make the holidays happy and healthy with a few recipe makeover quick tips!

· Add more fruit or vegetable to a dish – increase nutritional value

· Choose light versions of common ingredients to reduce – fat, sugar or salt (eg sour cream, salad dressing, milk)

· Incorporate more lean protein for satiety – smoked salmon, lowfat cheese cubes, hummus

· Add nuts and dried fruits to side dishes to enhance flavor and increase fiber

Chocolate Cherry Angel Food Cake

1 large round angel food cake

8 oz light or fat free whipped topping, thawed

21 oz can light cherry pie filling

2 Tbsp unsweetened dark chocolate cocoa powder

2 Tbsp grated semi-sweet chocolate

With long knife cut cake horizontally, cutting off top 1/2 inch of cake. Set top portion of cake aside. Cut down into the cake about 1/2 inch from the outer edge and 1/2 inch from middle hole, creating a tunnel leaving a wall of cake about 1/2 inch thick. Remove the center part of cake, or tunnel, with spoon or knife, leaving the bottom about 1/2 inch thick. Discard crumbs. Place cake on serving platter. Spoon pie filling evenly into cavity of cake. Fold cocoa powder into whipped topping until well blended. Spoon 1/2 cup of topping mix over pie filling. Replace top portion of cake. Frost sides and top with remaining whipped topping mixture. Sprinkle with grated chocolate. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or until serving time. Store in refrigerator.

Email: slicedrightnutrition@gmail.com

www.slicedrightnutrition.com