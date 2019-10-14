Villa Grove, Ill. (WCIA)

Tish Gulick & Rebekah Hopkins, Chix in Training, are back with a little dance and to talk about our Chix & Friends Country Girls night out on Oct 30th.



Chix & Friends Country Girls Night Out

Wednesday, Oct 30th 8:00 pm at The City Center

Sign up online to join us for the fun;

Chix pre party with appetizers, country Chix mason jar party favor and cash bar.

Line dance lessons 8:30-9:30 and open dance floor 9:30 and following.

Deadline for online sign up is Wednesday, Oct 23rd.

Cost: $25.00

Like Chix in Facebook HERE.