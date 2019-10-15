Chicken and Artichokes in White Wine Lemon Sauce with Colleen Hatton

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest Chef from Dish Passionate Cuisine, Colleen Hatton, is back with a great dish for dinner tonight!

Chicken and Artichokes in White Wine Lemon Sauce

2 T olive oil

4 chicken breast

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup white wine

3 T lemon juice

6 T butter

1 pinch salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

2 (14oz) cans artichoke hearts drained and cut in half

1 T parsley finely chopped

In a medium-sized nonstick pan heat the olive oil over a medium heat. Sear the chicken 4-5 minutes on each side, until the chicken reaches 165. Remove from pan and keep warm

Add the garlic and stir for a minute making sure not to let the garlic turn brown.

Add the white wine and simmer for 2-3 minutes to cook off the alcohol.

Pour in the lemon juice and stir.

Add the butter into cubes and add to the pan gradually making sure to whisk constantly.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Carefully add the artichoke hearts and gently toss in the sauce and then add the chicken and let warm for 1-2 minutes.

Transfer the chicken and artichoke hearts and sauce to a serving platter and garnish with the parsley.