Breaking News
Loaded gun and ammunition found in backpack

Chicago’s Lee Loughnane

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, IL (WCIA) They hail from the Windy City and have been creating iconic music for decades. They’ve released 34 albums, 25 of them going platinum, five consecutive number one albums.. and eleven number one singles.
Chicago continues to inspire music fans everywhere. Tuesday night Chicago will perform at the historic Virginia Theatre. Tim Sinclair talked to Lee before the show.

Follow Chicago on social media:

www.chicagotheband.com
Facebook@Chicago.Official
Twitter@chicagotheband
Instagram@chicagotheband

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow ciLiving on Social Media

Facebook Social IconTwitter Social IconInstagram Social IconPintrest Social Icon

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER