Chicago’s Lee Loughnane

Champaign, IL (WCIA) They hail from the Windy City and have been creating iconic music for decades. They’ve released 34 albums, 25 of them going platinum, five consecutive number one albums.. and eleven number one singles.
Chicago continues to inspire music fans everywhere. Tuesday night Chicago will perform at the historic Virginia Theatre. Tim Sinclair talked to Lee before the show.
