Chef Dartaevion “DT” Baity takes over CI Kitchen

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s a new chef in town at Fat City Bar and Grill!

Here’s more from Dartaevion Baity and what he specializes in:

Meal planning and preparation

Food ordering and purchasing

Preparing meals for large crowds and at a fast pace. I do desserts for people

People find it very interesting to watch me cook the love the smooth swag and appearance of the food when it’s done.

I get food related questions a lot. People wanting to diet and people even wanting to bulk up and gain weight as well. If your hungry I can feed you and feed you RIGHT!

I have a very eclectic style of cooking and with that I’m able to please a lot of people with the different types of food I do.

I have an open kitchen so it’s like watching a cooking show but it’s your food orders that you get to watch me bring to life. Much different then your typical restaurant. The vibe you get with the music the smell of great food and then to watch me bring it all to life the way I do is a site to see! It’s the Chef DT show!

Daily specials and dessert items

This fall/winter will be sing a lot of themed meals and desserts to fit the seasons. Come by and check me out! Your gonna love it!