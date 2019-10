Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Host Heather Roberts is checking out the new Culver’s at their location in Urbana!

Be sure to try the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger before it’s gone!

Culver’s prides itself in providing great fresh food to our guests in a hospitality filled environment.

201 W University Ave

Urbana, IL 61801

Phone 217-607-1162