Chaz McCrone Memorial Ride

On August, 17th, the Blue Crew Motorcycle Club is remembering the life of Chaz McCrone–a former Blue Crew member and firefighter who lost his life one year ago in an automobile accident. The “Ride to Remember” is open to all Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMT’s, Military Veterans, friends and family, and includes a ride to the gravesite in Danville.

All proceeds will benefit the “Chaz McCrone Firefighter Scholarship Fund” which will help local aspiring firemen/women with training school fees.

For more details, visit the Blue Crew Motorcycle Club page on Facebook.