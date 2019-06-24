Breaking News
Christensen guilty
A Night of Divas Contest:

Channel your inner diva with Diana Ross Sweepstakes

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s your chance to be the diva you know you are…

A Night of Divas Contest:

Enter for your chance to win this fabulous prize package including tickets to see Diana Ross at State Farm Center!
One entry per person per day. Enter before July 1.

One Grand Prize Winner will receive a Full Diva Package!
Prize Package valued at over $4000!
• 8 Concert Tickets
• Photo Shoot
• Catered Pre-concert
VIP Event
• Limo Service from Brownlee’s Personal Transport
• Gift Certificate for $500 worth of diamonds from Spritz Jewelers
• $500 Gift Certificate from Jos. Kuhn & Co.
• $500 Gift Certificate from Apricot Lane
• $500 Gift Certificate for spa facial, hair, and makeup treatments from Rod Sickler Salon & Spa
Six additional winners will receive 2 tickets to the concert.

