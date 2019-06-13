Champaign Park District’s Mini-Tri

On your mark, get set, go! It’s your chance to swim, bike, and run your way to the finish line for this year’s mini-tri.

Want to test your internal fortitude and athletic ability? Then the Champaign Park District’s 36th annual Mini-Triathlon is for you! This chip-timed event will consist of 3 of the most popular fitness exercises in the world: swimming, running, and bike-riding. You will be tested with a 200-yard swim, a 6-mile bike ride, and a 2-mile run. Age categories for the male and female racers are: 14 & U, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-59, and 60+.

Mini-Tri | Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:30 am
Fee (Resident|Non-Resident): $30|$45

REGISTER BY July 15th here at the website.

Location: Centennial Park
Ages: 8+ years. Participants 8-12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

If you have questions, email Toper Wendt or call 217-398-2581

