Champaign Fitness Center helps us get stronger and tone up our muscles

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tammy Sergent Grimm with Champaign Fitness Center is here to get us moving using a stability ball and resistance bands!

Here’s more from Tammy:

Help clients get stronger, tone muscles, and balance through stability exercises

I started strength exercise when I was 18 so that I would be able to perform my job duties as a phone installer. I had to lift and install heavy equipment.

Routines are designed and taught by me. I can modify the class based on the participants who attend.

Follow them on Facebook HERE.

