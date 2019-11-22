Champaign County Forest Preserve’s Upcoming Events

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Tis the season for holiday fun!

Information on Champaign County Forest Preserve's Upcoming Holiday Events.

Saturday, December 7

TO GRANDMOTHER’S HOUSE WE GO!

Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 2-5 p.m.

Join us for a favorite annual program and see the museum decorated for the holidays! Visitors can make, wrap, and take home presents and decorations for their families and friends, including popcorn garland, chromolithograph ornaments, and more! We will also feature period-authentic carolers performing songs from the nineteenth century! FREE. All ages. Register at ccfpd.org. For more info: (217) 586-2612 or pcain@ccfpd.org.

Saturday, December 14

HOMER FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Salt Fork Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2-4 p.m.

There’s no place like Homer for the holidays! Join us at Homer Lake for our natural approach to creating unique holiday gifts. Stations will be set up for children to make and take home presents and decorations for their families and friends. We’ll also create treats to hang from trees as our gift to the wildlife. Come and go at your convenience during program hours. All ages. FREE. For more info: (217) 896-2455 or jwick@ccfpd.org