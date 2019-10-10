Central Illinois Bragging Rights BBQ Competition

Arthur, Ill. (WCIA)

Bragging rights are on the line this weekend in Arthur!

Central Illinois Bragging Rights

KCBS BBQ Competition & Steak Competition

Arthur Illinois – October 11-12 2019

NEW THIS YEAR: SANCTIONED STEAK COMPETITION

Our First Annual CIBR SCA Sanctioned Steak Competition on Friday Evening , Oct 11, will open to KCBS teams and their visiting members, and anyone else, amateur or SCA member that wants to try out for the $1000 in awards. $100 entry fee will get you your choice of 2 – 1 1/8 thich boneless, choice, ribeye steaks from the steaks offered by us and then turn them in cooked on any style heat source. Entries may share a grill, smoker or heat source.

CENTRAL IL BRAGGING RIGHTS KCBS BBQ COMPETITION:

NEW FRIDAY NIGHT COMPS FOR KCBS TEAMS – WINGS AND SAUSAGE – PAYING 5 PLACES –CHECK THE COMP DETAILS PAGE