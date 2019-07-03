Celebrating Our Town Charleston with the Chamber & EIU

Our Town Charleston celebrating Red, White, and Blue Days. Home to Eastern Illinois University, the Panthers. Chamber president Jessica Killough and EIU vice president for academic affairs Jay Gatrell share more about the community.

Wednesday, July 3rd

4:00pm – 7:00pm Joyful Bubbles

6:00pm The Hussey Brothers – FREE CONCERT

The Hussey Brothers (Quinn and Sean Hussey) are singer-songwriters from Charleston, Illinois. They believe in a unique, genuine approach to their songwriting focused on truth and beauty. The Hussey Brothers bring with them an authentic and honest presence in their music and speaking.

8:00pm Farmer of the Year Award

8:15pm John Michael Montgomery – FREE CONCERT

July 4

American Legion Pancake Breakfast, 6:00am-11:00am, Morton Park East Pavilion

4 mile Run/Walk Habitat for Humanity

Pet Parade

Sponsored by 4-H SPIN Club

9:30am Pet Parade steps off

10:00am – Inflatables, Fire Hose Fun, Other activities begin and run throughout the day

1:00pm – Parade

2:15pm – Bell Ringing Ceremony

2:30pm – THE SAWYER BROTHERS – FREE CONCERT

All Day – All You Can Eat Ice Cream – $2

Fireworks – Dusk, Coles County Airport

Eastern Illinois University is once again the highest-ranking Illinois school and has jumped to fifth overall among the Midwest’s top public regional universities, according to U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 annual college ranking.

EIU Once Again Tops USNWR List of Illinois Public Regionals

Eastern also jumps to 5th in its class in USNWR’s 12-state Midwest region

The U.S. News and World Report rankings rely heavily on EIU’s focus on personal attention and friendly, family-like atmosphere. For example, the student-faculty ratio stands at just 14:1, and only 2 percent of EIU’s classes have 50 or more students. In addition, EIU continues to celebrate the highest freshman retention rate and the highest graduation rate among all Illinois public universities in its class on the list.