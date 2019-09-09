Celebrate Take a Child Outside week with the Urbana Park District

September 19 – 28 is national Take a Child Outside Week. Regular play outside is associated with:

• Improved creativity, problem solving and self-control

• Enhanced ability to focus and reduced symptoms of ADD

• Better academic performance and social relations

• Increased activity increases fitness and lowers rates of obesity

The Anita Purves Nature Center and the Urbana Park District are celebrating with a variety of fun events for you and your family, including:

• Moon walk (FREE!)

• Nature Play Kids

• Play date with nature: various activities all week (FREE!)

• Family forest sensory walk (FREE!)

• Sunday morning bird walks (FREE!)

• Family forest school

• Busey Woods BioBlitz (FREE!)

For more information about dates, times and to register, see UrbanaParks.org or call (217) 367-1544

https://www.urbanaparks.org/events/take-a-child-outside-week-2019/