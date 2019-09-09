Celebrate Take a Child Outside week with the Urbana Park District

September 19 – 28 is national Take a Child Outside Week. Regular play outside is associated with:
• Improved creativity, problem solving and self-control
• Enhanced ability to focus and reduced symptoms of ADD
• Better academic performance and social relations
• Increased activity increases fitness and lowers rates of obesity
The Anita Purves Nature Center and the Urbana Park District are celebrating with a variety of fun events for you and your family, including:
• Moon walk (FREE!)
• Nature Play Kids
• Play date with nature: various activities all week (FREE!)
• Family forest sensory walk (FREE!)
• Sunday morning bird walks (FREE!)
• Family forest school
• Busey Woods BioBlitz (FREE!)
For more information about dates, times and to register, see UrbanaParks.org or call (217) 367-1544
https://www.urbanaparks.org/events/take-a-child-outside-week-2019/