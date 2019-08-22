Celebrate Global Climbing Day at Upper Limits Bloomington

Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

On August 24th, Upper Limits Bloomington in conjunction with The North Face will be hosting an event with FREE day passes (gear not included), basic climbing classes, and many more activities. The event is open to climbers of all levels and abilities. Don’t miss out on your chance to rock climb in an old grain elevator.





If you would like to book a group or would just like more information you can reach out on the event Facebook page or call 309-829-8255.

Event Hours: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Activities:

*Classes & Clinics every hour. (Only one per person)

*Staff members will be around to belay.

*Crate Stacking & Challenges

*Dyno Comp

*Raffle (money will go towards our team scholarship fund)

*Music