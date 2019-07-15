Celebrate Aging with Clark-Lindsey 55 After 5

Urbana, IL (WCIA) Clark-Lindsey is celebrating aging ALL YEAR LONG!! This month’s event is 55 After 5.

For the past six years, Clark-Lindsey’s hosted Celebrate Aging Week during the last week of September. The purpose is to celebrate aging and active lifestyles through fun-filled engaging community events aimed at people who are 55 and better. It’s gone so well each year, we decided Celebrating Aging is something we should do all year long…not just one week a year! We had a carnival this past spring and now this summer it’s 55 After 5!

Clark-Lindsey have had great community partners each year that help us cover the cost so the events and activities we host are free or have a very low cost.

We have teamed up with some fantastic local sponsors for 55 After 5.

55 After 5 Sponsors

Clark-Lindsey

Health Alliance Medicare

OSF HealthCare

At Clark-Lindsey, we believe that your age does not dictate your ability to learn and grow. Research shows us that only 30% of how we age is determined by genetics. 70% is determined by how well we take care of ourselves. There are 4 components of well-being: spiritual, intellectual, physical and social. When we can meet our wellbeing needs, typically we’re happier and live longer. In 2014, we decided to actively spread that message throughout Champaign County with our first Active Aging Week and the response was terrific.

55 After 5 is this Friday, July 19th from 5:30- 8 PM at Jupiter’s at the Crossing.

The event is FREE and open to everyone.

• Live Music – The Hot Club of Urbana

• One free drink

• Free appetizers

• Trivia

• Photo booth

Details are available at clark-lindsey.com/celebrateaging

Health Matters Day

October 11th 9 AM -3 PM

At The Savoy Rec Center