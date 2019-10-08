“Celebrate Aging Week” with Clark-Lindsey

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Clark-Lindsey Brought “Celebrate Aging Week” to Champaign County six years ago. It grew so much each year, that one week was just not enough!

Happening In Your Community This Year, four quarterly events designed for people who are 55 and better. Sara Hawkins with Clark-Lindsey and Dr. Jacob Sosnoff, with U of I are here.

Here’s more from our guests:

For the past 6 years, we’ve hosted Celebrate Aging Week during the last week of September. The purpose is to celebrate aging and active lifestyles through fun-filled engaging community events aimed at people who are 55 and better. It’s gone so well each year, we decided Celebrating Aging is something we should do all year long…not just one week a year! We had a carnival this past spring, and this past summer a happy hour, and Now Health Matters Day this fall.

Health Matters Day



Friday, October 11

9AM-3PM at Savoy Recreation Center

• 30 educational and interactive booths

• Free Samples from dieticians

• Free health screenings

• Virtual reality simulation

• Fall Clinic Assessments from the University of Illinois

We’ve had great community partners each year that help us cover the cost so the events and activities we host are free or have a very low cost.

We have teamed up with some fantastic local sponsors for Heath Matters Day.

CarFit



October 17th 1PM-4PM

At Stonecreek Church

Health Matters Day is this Friday, October 11th from 9AM to 3PM at The Savoy Recreation Center

The event is FREE and open to everyone.

Details are available at clark-lindsey.com/celebrateaging



