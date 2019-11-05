Carrie Busey Elementary donates 875 pairs of socks to Crisis Nursery Urbana

Savoy, Ill. (WCIA)

WCIA’s Day of Giving will be here on Dec. 3 and students at Carrie Busey Elementary are proving that giving isn’t just for grown ups!

The school’s superhero club hosted a “socktober” event in which they collected 875 pairs of socks to donate to Crisis Nursery Urbana.

And you can make a difference too!

WCIA will be collecting monetary donations as well as the following wish list items on Dec. 3rd:

Donations will benefit Crisis Nursery agencies across Central Illinois. Stay posted for drop-off locations.

