Carriage Crossing Senior Living Arcola

Arcola, IL - Carriage Crossing Senior Living located at the Green Mill Village development in Arcola, Illinois, is hosting a free dinner on Thursday, November 15, 2018, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, at The Best Western Plus Hotel, 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola, Illinois.

This free dinner is a part of the Caring Conversations Educational Series where leading experts in the Senior Living industry discuss purposeful and thoughtful topics that interest seniors, their loved ones and their caregivers.

The speaker for this free dinner will be Ms. Elizbeth Hagemann, the Manager of Education and Outreach for the Alzehimer’s Association Illinois Chapter. Ms. Hagemann’s a highly trained professional in the Senior Living industry as she series the Eastern 14 counties in Central Illinois. Her topic for this November dinner will be “Forget Me Not: Conversations about the Stages of Dementia & Alzheimer’s.

She graduated with a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Eureka College, and earned her Master’s in Human Services concentrating in gerontology from the University of Illinois at Springfield. Ms. Hagemann enjoys blending the knowledge she learned during her studies with the experiences she gained while caring for her grandmother, who had Alzheimer’s disease. Her hope is to spread awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and link families to helpful resources.

The dinner, which will be hosted in the convention center of the Best Western Plus Hotel, is free and open to the public. An RSVP is needed to secure space for the dinner. Please call 217-268-3516 today to reserve your spot. The Best Western Plus Hotel is located at 917 Green Mill Road, Arcola, at the I-57 exit for Arcola.