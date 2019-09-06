Breaking News
Carriage Crossing: Free health screenings and resources for seniors
Carriage Crossing: Free health screenings and resources for seniors

Arcola, Ill. (WCIA)

Carriage Crossing wants seniors to know that they can have a life with purpose!

Carriage Crossing is truly an advocate for seniors and desires to help seniors and their adult children find services in the community. That’s why on Friday, September 20th from 9:30am to 1:30pm, they’re helping to sponsor the Douglas County Area Good Life Fair.

There will be over 50 health providers/socials services/area professionals with free information & giveaways. Stop by the Carriage Crossing booth, they would love to meet & visit with you so they can help connect you or your loved ones or care givers to these other senior services. They fair will be held at the Arcola Center at the corner of Rt. 45 and West Main St.

