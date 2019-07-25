Carle Returnship Program: Helping stay at home parents head back to work

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Staying at home when the kids are little. Heading back to work … someday. Does this sound like you or someone you know? If so, this new opportunity at Carle could be a perfect fit. Here to tell us more is LouAnn Scheelhaase, Carle’s workforce development program leader.



Carle is launching another workforce-focused program. What is it, and how will it help?

• Carle Returnship Program

• High-level internship

• Experienced professionals

• Extended career break

Why is the Carle Returnship Program so important?

• Raising children

• Helping aging parents

• Technology and other changes

• A bridge back

• Greater success

Why is Carle Human Resource launching this program?

• Today’s job market requires innovation

• Johnson & Johnson, IBM model

• Women 25-54 with children under 18

• 70 to 93 percent want to return to work

• High-quality talent pool

Who would be the ideal candidate?

• Five or more years of experience

• Three more years out of the workforce

• Bachelor’s degree preferred

• 30-hour work week

• 10-week paid internship this fall

How can people learn more and apply?

• Visit Carle.org/careers/employment

• Click on “Returnship” link above red buttons

• Gain resume worthy experience

• Opportunities and connections after