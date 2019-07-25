Carle Returnship Program: Helping stay at home parents head back to work

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Staying at home when the kids are little. Heading back to work … someday. Does this sound like you or someone you know? If so, this new opportunity at Carle could be a perfect fit. Here to tell us more is LouAnn Scheelhaase, Carle’s workforce development program leader.

Carle is launching another workforce-focused program. What is it, and how will it help?
• Carle Returnship Program
• High-level internship
• Experienced professionals
• Extended career break

Why is the Carle Returnship Program so important?
• Raising children
• Helping aging parents
• Technology and other changes
• A bridge back
• Greater success

Why is Carle Human Resource launching this program?
• Today’s job market requires innovation
• Johnson & Johnson, IBM model
• Women 25-54 with children under 18
• 70 to 93 percent want to return to work
• High-quality talent pool

Who would be the ideal candidate?
• Five or more years of experience
• Three more years out of the workforce
• Bachelor’s degree preferred
• 30-hour work week
• 10-week paid internship this fall

How can people learn more and apply?
• Visit Carle.org/careers/employment
• Click on “Returnship” link above red buttons
• Gain resume worthy experience
• Opportunities and connections after

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER