Carle Returnship Program: Helping stay at home parents head back to work

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Staying at home when the kids are little. Heading back to work … someday. Does this sound like you or someone you know? If so, this new opportunity at Carle could be a perfect fit. Here to tell us more is LouAnn Scheelhaase, Carle’s workforce development program leader.
Carle is launching another workforce-focused program. What is it, and how will it help?
• Carle Returnship Program
• High-level internship
• Experienced professionals
• Extended career break
Why is the Carle Returnship Program so important?
• Raising children
• Helping aging parents
• Technology and other changes
• A bridge back
• Greater success
Why is Carle Human Resource launching this program?
• Today’s job market requires innovation
• Johnson & Johnson, IBM model
• Women 25-54 with children under 18
• 70 to 93 percent want to return to work
• High-quality talent pool
Who would be the ideal candidate?
• Five or more years of experience
• Three more years out of the workforce
• Bachelor’s degree preferred
• 30-hour work week
• 10-week paid internship this fall
How can people learn more and apply?
• Visit Carle.org/careers/employment
• Click on “Returnship” link above red buttons
• Gain resume worthy experience
• Opportunities and connections after
