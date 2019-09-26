Carle & Christie Clinic partnering up to help those working through Medicare

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Carle and Christie Clinic are partnering on a free event set for next month. The goal? Helping people with medicare work through any questions they might have about the upcoming medicare advantage annual enrollment period. Dr. Jennie Hsu-Lumetta from Carle Adult Medicine and Terra Mullins from Health Alliance join us with the details.

DR. HSU-LUMETTA: WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE PEOPLE TO KNOW ABOUT THE UPCOMING CARLE AND CHRISTIE CLINIC EVENT?

• Learn for themselves or family members

• 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 5

• Carle at The Fields administrative building

• Tall building you can see from Interstate 74 at Curtis Road in Champaign

• Free screenings, information and tips

DR. HSU-LUMETTA: WHY ARE CARLE AND CHRISTIE CLINIC HAVING THIS MEDICARE-FOCUSED EVENT?

• Close connection between healthcare and coverage

• Want people with Medicare to have the resources they need

• Presentation: “Primary Care Doctors Working With and For You”

TERRA: WHAT WILL PEOPLE LEARN WHEN THEY TALK WITH HEALTH ALLIANCE EXPERTS AT THEIR TABLE AT THIS EVENT?

• People found last year’s inaugural event very helpful

• October 1 share 2020 plan information

• Annual Election Period is October 15 to December 7

• When most people with Medicare can make changes

• Assess your coverage every year; needs can change

TERRA: WHAT DO HEALTH ALLIANCE MEMBERS LIKE MOST ABOUT MEDICARE ADVANTAGE? AND HOW CAN THEY LEARN MORE?

• More affordable than Medicare Supplement

• Hospital, doctor’s office and pharmacy in one

• Extras like dental, fitness, travel assistance

TERRA: WHAT SHOULD PEOPLE DO IF THEY’D LIKE TO KNOW MORE ABOUT PLANS FROM HEALTH ALLIANCE?

• Go to HealthAllianceMedicare.org

• Contact their local agent

• Visit Health Alliance Connections at Carle at The Fields

DR. HSU-LUMETTA: HOW CAN PEOPLE LEARN MORE ABOUT THE UPCOMING EVENT?

• More about free October 5 event at carle.org/medicare101