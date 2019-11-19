Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet and Skinny Cranberry Margarita

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Guest chef, Colleen Hatton, is back with a great fall inspired dish!

Butternut Squash and Black Bean Enchilada Skillet

Ingredients:

2 teaspoons olive oil

3 cups 1/2-inch-diced, peeled butternut squash (from about a 2-lb. squash)

salt and pepper, to season

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 cloves of garlic minced

1/2 jalapeno, seeded and diced

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder 1 – 15 ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained

8 yellow corn tortillas, cut into thick strips

1-15 ounce can red enchilada sauce

1 cup colby jack or mexican cheese (or whatever you prefer), divided



Directions:

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in large oven-proof skillet. Add onions, garlic, and jalapeno and cook 2-3 minutes until onions become translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add cubed squash, cumin and chili powder and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the squash is slightly tender, 10-13 minutes. You want the squash to be fork tender, but not so tender that it starts to fall apart and become mush.

Next add the black beans, corn tortilla pieces, and can of enchilada sauce and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium-low and sprinkle in 1/2 cup of cheese. Stir again and simmer for a few minutes. Turn on your oven broiler to high. Sprinkle an additional 1/2 cup of cheese over the top of the enchilada mixture and place in oven under broiler for 3-5 minutes until cheese melts and tortilla edges become a tiny golden brown. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Feel free to add in cilantro. Serve with sour cream, guacamole, or hot sauce!

Skinny Cranberry Margarita



Ingredients:

1 Can of lime sparking water

1 oz Tequila

1/4 Cranberry Juice

Fresh Limes for Juicing

Fill Glass with ice and add Tequila, Lime Juice and Cranberry Juice. Top with Lime Sparking Water and Garnish with Limes and Cranberries.