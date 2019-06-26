Buckcherry coming to City Center

Shannon Collins joins us with details on what’s happening this summer at The City Center.

Buckcherry at The City Center THIS SATURDAY June 29!!! Tickets are available at www.citycenterchampaign.com .

Buckcherry at The City Center THIS SATURDAY June 29!!!

With Joyous Wolf and Burden Of The Sky! A night FULL of great rock music!

The Grammy nominated band from Anaheim, California has been bringing their sexy hard rock vibe that pays homage to classic rock ‘n’ roll tenets of decadence and excess for nearly 25 years!

Buckcherry has toured with a who’s who of titans in the rock world- KISS, Lenny Kravitz, AC/DC, Motley Crue, Papa Roach, Limp Bizkit and many more.

With eight studio albums, one live album, one video album, twenty-six singles and thirty-one music videos, they have the catalog to make their live show UNFORGETTABLE!

Get your tickets RIGHT NOW here: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1819051



Don’t be ‘Sorry’ that you missed the show! at The City Center on THIS SATURDAY June 29!!!