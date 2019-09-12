Brittany Runs a Marathon & The Goldfinch hit area big screens

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A moving independent film, a misguided adaptation of a best-selling novel and swag to give away, with film critics Pam Powell and Chuck Koplinski.

Brittany Runs a Marathon

A young woman (Jillian Bell) decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon. Unexpectedly moving and sincere, this beautiful film is buoyed by a brave, revealing performance by Bell and a sense of sincerity that drives home its message about the importance of having healthy self-esteem with power. 3 ½ Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 104 minutes. AMC-C, SAV. (Starts Friday)

The Goldfinch

A boy in New York is taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family after his mother is killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Far too reliant on coincidence, the story is quite ridiculous at times and never feels as though it is completely fleshed out, with many of the characters coming off as sketches rather than fully realized people. A well-intentioned, snore of a movie. 2 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 159 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV. (Starts Friday)

