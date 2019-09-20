Boutique Boulevard hosts 40 area shops in one location

Effingham, IL

Who’ ready for the greatest shopping event of the fall?! F-O-R-T-Y… yes 40 small town BOUTIQUES, together under one roof! EEK!! This is NOT your grandmothers craft show…this is BOUTIQUE BLVD and you don’t want to miss it!

Each year we pick a different organization for our fall and spring Boutique Blvd shopping event to make a charitable donation to. We are excited to announce that we will be donating to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment! We have given over 50k to various organizations doing INCREDIBLE work in our community.

Friday, September 20 4-8pm

Saturday, September 21, 10am-4pm

THELMA KELLER CONVENTION CENTER,

EFFINGHAM, IL