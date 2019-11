Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Casey Walk, Director of Boutique Blvd, is back with details on this weekend’s shopping event.

Here’s more information from Boutique Blvd:

We will have 40 boutiques under one roof!

We choose a different charity for each event. For this event we are doing random acts of kindness for the holiday season. Paying off layaways, paying for car repair bills, random groceries, gifts for needy, etc.