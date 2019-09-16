Boutique Blvd back for fall season

Effingham, Ill. (WCIA)

Who’ ready for the greatest shopping event of the fall?! F-O-R-T-Y… yes 40 small town BOUTIQUES, together under one roof! EEK!! This is NOT your grandmothers craft show…this is BOUTIQUE BLVD and you don’t want to miss it!

We pick a different organization for our fall and spring Boutique Blvd shopping event to make a charitable donation to. We have given over 50k to various organizations doing INCREDIBLE work in our community. To be honest this is one organization that I didn’t know much about..but I’ve been researching it for the past couple of weeks and it is touching my heart in a whole new way. LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek passed away of cancer at the age of 31, leaving behind her 2 young boys. During her treatments various people would give things to her boys to keep them occupied while she was hospitalized. (legos, toys, icecream treats, etc) Before her passing, LeAnn asked her dad and stepmom to setup an endowment to raise money for other kids whose parents are going through treatments. We are excited to announce that we will be donating to the LeAnn Schroeder Hardiek Friendship Endowment for our Fall Boutique Blvd coming up on Sept 20-21st! Please share this post to help create more awareness and make plans to attend Boutique Blvd!

The first 50 shoppers will receive a free swag bag!

Thelma Keller Convention Center

1202 N. Keller Drive

Effingham, Illinois 62401