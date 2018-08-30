Book your next event at Allerton Park & Retreat Center

There’s a beautiful venue in central Illinois where you can book private events or enjoy overnight lodging…

—Allerton has plenty of events going on for the public – but did you know YOU can rent the Mansion (or Barn!) to host your own private event year-round?! Dates are already filling up for winter holiday parties, and if you book during the month of September– we will waive the rental fee! Let our staff take care of the set-up, décor, food and beverage while your family, staff, or co-workers enjoy the holiday season in the beautiful historic Mansion!



–Engaged, know someone looking for a reception venue, or wanting to book a last-minute wedding ceremony? We are also offering special rates for our remaining 2019 wedding dates! Contact our sales team to book an event today at allertonevents@illinois.edu.



–Maybe you’re just looking for a weekend getaway with your sweetie or a small group of friends? We offer overnight lodging in the Mansion and Guest Houses (41 rooms total) throughout the year! As uplifting as a day visit to Allerton can be, nothing compares to an overnight stay. Take time to slow down and really get away as you discover the peace and magic that visitors have been enjoying for over 70 years. Our new Greenhouse Café (opened April 2018 in the Visitor Center) is the perfect addition to complement a weekend away. View pictures of lodging rooms on our website, and call 217-333-3287 for reservations.

