BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, takes City Center stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, is taking the stage at City Center.

They are one of our 2018 BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands finalists and will be opening for a national artist this year at the Decatur Celebration!

Upcoming Shows:

Teamed For Defense Presented By Ameren

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

Thursday, July 4th

11:30am To 3pm

Arpeggio Winery

Saturday, July 20th

6pm

Bargenta

Argenta

Saturday, August 24th

For more information on how you can be considered for the Battle of the Bands at the Decatur Celebration, learn more HERE.