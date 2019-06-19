BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, takes City Center stage

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, is taking the stage at City Center.
They are one of our 2018 BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands finalists and will be opening for a national artist this year at the Decatur Celebration!
Upcoming Shows:
Teamed For Defense Presented By Ameren
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Thursday, July 4th
11:30am To 3pm
Arpeggio Winery
Saturday, July 20th
6pm
Bargenta
Argenta
Saturday, August 24th
For more information on how you can be considered for the Battle of the Bands at the Decatur Celebration, learn more HERE.
