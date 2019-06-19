BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, takes City Center stage

ciLiving
Posted: / Updated:

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) – BlueRock Record artist, PIZZAZZ, is taking the stage at City Center.

They are one of our 2018 BlueRock Record Battle of the Bands finalists and will be opening for a national artist this year at the Decatur Celebration!

Upcoming Shows:

Teamed For Defense Presented By Ameren
The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
Thursday, July 4th
11:30am To 3pm

Arpeggio Winery
Saturday, July 20th
6pm

Bargenta
Argenta
Saturday, August 24th

For more information on how you can be considered for the Battle of the Bands at the Decatur Celebration, learn more HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter ciGiving

 

Follow Us on Social Media

Don't Miss

Sponsored By

ROOFS BY RODGER