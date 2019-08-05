Blossoms and Memories: Cerro Gordo woman turns memories into precious jewelry

Cerro Gordo, Ill. (WCIA)

One Cerro Gordo woman is helping people preserve special memories by turning materials such as funeral flowers, wedding dresses, pajamas, and even pet fur into precious jewelry.

Blossoms and Memories owner, Leslie Adams, started making jewelry in 2009 when her father passed away. In attempt to preserve the wild flowers from his garden, she decided to dehydrate the flowers and use them to color beads and charms.











Now she’s helping others find peace.

“It’s something they can carry with them that’s part of the person that they lost,” Adams said.

People from all over the state mail her flowers and materials. The photos above are just some examples of her work. To see more jewelry, place an order, or to learn more about her business, visit the Blossoms and Memories website HERE.