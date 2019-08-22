“Blinded by the Light” & “Ready or Not” hit area theaters

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A biting, bloody satire and a tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen are on area screens this weekend. Here to tell us about Ready or Not and Blinded by the Light are film critics, Chuck Koplinski and Pam Powell.

Blinded by the Light

In 1987 during the austere days of Thatcher’s Britain, a teenager (Viveik Kalra) learns to live life, understand his family and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. From Gurinder Chadha, the director of “Bend it Like Beckham.” Sincere and heartfelt, this story of one young man’s passion for and enlightenment through Springsteen’s music is a joyous celebration. However, it is not as successful as the similarly-themed “Yesterday” as it runs too long and, is at times, redundant. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated PG-13. 117 minutes. AMC-C, SAV.

Ready or Not

A bride’s wedding night takes a sinister turn when her eccentric new in-laws force her to take part in a terrifying game. While the film delivers its fair share of thrills, its pointed social commentary concerning the divide between the Haves and the Have Nots is particularly biting, effective and timely. 3 Stars (Chuck Koplinski) Rated R. 95 minutes. AMC-C, AMC-D, SAV.

Check out their facebook page for a special giveaway! On August 23rd, they will be giving away t-shirts for the film Ready Or Not Film! Just tune in on Thursday to WCIA 3 NewsciLiving.tv with Heather Roberts ciLiving Co-Host or Friday morning at 7:40 and 9 am to WCIA Morning Show with Alex Corradetti WCIA and give us a thumbs up sign on this post if you watched (or watched the link)! You’ll be entered to win one of several t-shirts we are giving away! Winners will be chosen on Friday evening and posted on our site: www.reeltalkwithchuckandpam.com

Be sure to check out Chuck and Pam’s website for all their movie reviews and give them a like on Facebook HERE.