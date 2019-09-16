Bevier Cafe World Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Our U of I student chefs are back in the CI Kitchen!

Today’s recipe is for their world famous chocolate chip cookies you can get at the Bevier Cafe!

Chocolate Chip Cookies



yield 12

portion 3

Ingredients

3/4 cup solid margarine

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp imitation vanilla extract

2 and 1/3 cup flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

10 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

Mix together margarine, sugar, and brown sugar until creamed.

Add eggs in a one at time followed by vanilla extract

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Then gradually add in the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture.

Once mixed thoroughly add the chocolate chips.

Scoop three ounces onto cookie sheet

Bake in oven at 350 for 10 to 12 minutes. Rotate half way through.