Best Western Plus – Arcola: Four tips for finding the perfect venue for your wedding or corporate event

Best Western Plus in Arcola offers big city hotel amenities and resources right here in Central Illinois. Cassie Yoder, Director of Marketing and Development, says that when it comes to finding the perfect venue for your wedding or corporate event, there are four primary things to consider:

Guests Come First: Get a grip on the approximate number of guests you’ll invite before settling on a venue. This will ensure there’s ample space for your crew.

Food Matters: Serve the food you want serve, not what you are ‘supposed’ to serve. Some venues require that you use their caterers, rather than the one you really want.

Pay It Forward: Let one vendor lead you to another. Your photographer can tell you which florist’s blooms really pop, and your reception manager should know which band consistently packs the dance floor.

Investigate Wedding Blackout Dates: Know ahead of time if your wedding date falls on the same day as a trade conference, charity walk or other local event that could affect traffic and hotel room availability.

