Benefits of having a properly fitted bra with Confidentially Yours

Alexandria Stewart, owner of Confidentially Yours in Champaign, shares then benefits of having a bra that fits your properly.



Here’s more from Confidentially Yours:

A lot of people do not realize that we cater to all women. We carry a wide variety of sizes and styles. We also carry swimwear, shape wear, breast prosthesis, post surgical bras, compression garments, nursing bras, bra accessories, and more!

Most women think that we only cater to women who have undergone breast surgery–which is 50% of our business. We are able to also bill their medical insurance for them. Most health insurances will cover pocketed bras and breast prosthesis for women who have had breast surgeries. We have a certified mastectomy fitter in the store daily.

The other 50% of our business is our retail side of the business. We provide one on one customer service with a professional bra fitter.

We specialize in bras fittings. We give one on one customer service to each customer that walks in our door. Our bra fittings are completely free. We cater to all woman no matter the shape, size, or age.

85% of women wear the wrong size bra. This can cause several physical issues with their body by wearing the wrong size. By having a proper fitting bra this can regain a woman’s confidence and help with posture and comfort.

There is no other location in the area or surrounding areas like ours. We are a modern boutique that has exceptional customer service. Our fitters are certified and professional and have many years of experience.

