Bement teen competes on national level with Piatt County 4-H

Atwood, Ill. (WCIA)

For Bement High School senior, Dakota Larimore-Lamb, it’s not a baseball or a finish line at the center of his attention.

It’s a clay pigeon target.



Larimore-Lamb is a member of the Piatt County 4-H Midstate Marksman Shotgun Club. And he’s held a love for marksmanship practically his whole life.



Larimore-Lamb grew up hunting and finishing. But by the time he was eight, he was shooting archery and air riffle with Piatt County 4-H.

Two years later, his father encouraged him to take his shooting to the next level.



“I found out they shot trap and my dad was like ‘do you wanna try it?’ and I was like ‘sure! why not?’ And so I kind of just stuck with it,” Larimore-Lamb said.

And good thing he did…



After years of practice at Lake Fork Sportsman Club in Atwood,

Dakota got to represent Piatt County at the 4-H National Championships in Nebraska this summer.

His instructor, Tom Bates, says it’s all in his composure. “He’s just that good. He has that ability, the natural ability, the hand eye coordination and he doesn’t get rattled.”

Bates also emphasizes firearm safety in his instruction, saying that it’s a large component of why he believes the program is so great for kids:

“They’re really safety conscience,” Bates said. “They know what these firearms can do and they know that they can be dangerous if they’re not handled correctly.”

