Beaded row hair extensions now offered at Something You Salon & Spa

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

There’s a brand new service being offered at Something You– beaded row hair extensions!

Here’s more from owner, Amanda Baer:

We specialize in customer care! Our rituals set us apart and we spend thousands each year on education to make sure we are at the top of our field.

These are sewn in and are said to be the least damaging of all extension types. Very popular method that is emerging and we are a few of the firsts to be offering it in CU.

Extensions are custom colored to match your hair by your stylist and then installed. This makes them virtually un detectable- so when the wind blows you can’t see them! They also make it easy to wear your hair in a pony. Can be added for length or just added thickness.

We always educate by certification or well known programs before we offer any new service. Our stylists are not self teaching or learning from YouTube. After all is said and done, we will have collectively spent close to $10,000 in extension education to make sure we are offering the best to our guests.

This service will be available to the public the beginning of September.

1401 S State St

Suite A

Champaign 61820

http://www.somethingyoubeauty.com