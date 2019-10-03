Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out what’s new at Battery Specialists + Golf Cars.

In our industry what we sell is called a golf car not a golf cart. We have 4 locations, and we retail approximately 750-1000 golf cars a year. Our biggest growing retail market is people who drive them on the street in towns that have legalized golf cars for street use. We love to customize vehicles, stereos, custom paint, hand made custom seats, lighting, lift kits, wheels & tires..

We have an open house every spring that is very well attended. Since we are a specialized type of business not a lot of our potential customers know exactly what is available and what they want, there seems to be some apprehension around walking in the front door. We love what we do so we welcome anyone to come in and take a look, ask some questions, with no pressure to buy.

Golf cars have come a long way in the last year..We now have fuel injection in gas vehicles and Lithium batteries in the electric vehicles. The lithium vehicles are amazing, like a little version of a Tesla.

We are the only full time professional golf car dealer/ distributor in the area. As golf cars have become more popular, more businesses and individuals have started selling vehicles as a sideline.

We are having a customer appreciation event 10/5 from 9am -1:00am. The Dragon Fire Pizza truck will be on sight from 11:00-1:00 making pizzas for our customers. We are having a remote with WIXY in the morning. We will also be having specials on new and used vehicles.

217-352-0591

133 West Kenyon RD

Champaign, IL 61820