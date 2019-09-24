Banned Book Week with Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)
Charleston Carneige Public Library Director, Chris Houchens, is back with details on books that are banned at the library.
It is Banned Books Week Sept 22-28
We’re featuring some challenged books and explaining why Banned Books Week is important.
Book list:
George by Alex Gino
A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss
Captain Underpants series by Dav Pilkey
The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
Drama by Raina Telgemeier
Thirteen Reasons Why by Jah Asher
This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki
Skippyjon Jones series by Judy Schachner
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian
This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman
Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan
