Banned Book Week with Charleston Carnegie Public Library

Charleston, Ill. (WCIA)

Charleston Carneige Public Library Director, Chris Houchens, is back with details on books that are banned at the library.

It is Banned Books Week Sept 22-28

We’re featuring some challenged books and explaining why Banned Books Week is important.

Book list:

George by Alex Gino

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss

Captain Underpants series by Dav Pilkey

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

Drama by Raina Telgemeier

Thirteen Reasons Why by Jah Asher

This One Summer by Mariko Tamaki

Skippyjon Jones series by Judy Schachner

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian

This Day in June by Gayle E. Pitman

Two Boys Kissing by David Levithan

Still time to sign up for a library card!